More Sears and K-Mart stores closing

(CNN) - The problems continue to mount for troubled retailers Sears and K-Mart.
Sears Holdings announced Thursday that 11 K-Marts and 29 sears locations will shut their doors in February. That’s in addition to the nearly 200 locations the company said would shut down in the coming months.
When all is said and done, fewer than 500 Sears and K-Mart stores will remain open.
The announcement comes as Sears Holdings works to find a way forward after filing for bankruptcy.
The company has struggled for years and is now drowning in debt.
- Sears: Airport Way, Fairbanks
- Sears: 4604 E Cactus Road, Phoenix
- Kmart: 26471 Ynez Road, Temecula
- Sears: La Cumbre Plz, Santa Barbara
- Sears: 470 Lewis Ave, Meriden
- Sears: 801 N Congress Ave, Boynton Beach FL
- Sears: 3342 Nw Federal Hwy Us#1, Jensen Beach
- Kmart: 3443 W Addison, Chicago
- Kmart: 3250 Clear Lake Road, Springfield
- Sears: 2300 E 17Th St, Idaho Falls
- Sears: Marquette Mall, Michigan City
- Kmart: 18 Elm Plaza, Waterville
- Sears: 7103 Democracy Blvd., Bethesda
- Sears: 5575 B Drive N, Battle Creek
- Sears: 1740 Bonita Lakes Circle, Meridian
- Sears: 1001 Barnes Crossing Road, Tupelo
- Sears: 3404 W 13Th St, Grand Island
- Kmart: 805 New York Ave, Huntington
- Sears: 3065 Route 50, Saratoga Springs
- Sears: 21182 Salmon Run Mall, Watertown
- Sears: 4355 Grand Canyon Dr Las Vegas
- Sears: 3320 Silas Creek Pkwy Winston Salem
- Sears: 987 E Ash St, Piqua
- Kmart: 7101 Roosevelt Blvd, Philadelphia
- Kmart: 1901 Lincoln Hwy, North Versailles
- Sears: 1665 State Hill Road Reading, Wyomissing
- Sears: 344 Stroud Mall, Stroudsburg
- Kmart: Castro Perez Ave (Pr 122), San German
- Kmart: 100 Ave. San, Patricio Guaynabo / San Juan
- Kmart: Betamces 400, Las Catalinas Mall, Caguas
- Sears: 2197 Dave Lyle Blvd, Rock Hill
- Sears: Southland Mall, Memphis
- Sears: 401 Northgate Mall, Chattanooga
- Sears: 198 Foothills Mall, Maryville
- Sears: 1720 Old Fort Pkwy, Murfreesboro
- Sears: 750 Sunland Park Dr, El Paso
- Sears: Longview Texas Mall, Longview
- Sears: 10101 Brook Road, Glen Allen / Richmond
- Sears: 2500 Milton Ave, Janesville
- Kmart: 6077 S Packard Avenue, Cudahy
