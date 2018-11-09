North Texas Council Boy Scouts Of American Award Americanism

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -Americanism was on the menu for the North Texas Boys Scouts at the November 8th luncheon. The council honored two great Americans who have shown a commitment of service to the scouts in Wichita Falls
The Americanism award is for those that embody the values and ideals of what it means to be an American.
Stephen “Reno” Gustafson one of the recipients said “its means a lot to be able to be a American, to say the things that you want and to have the freedom to go and do the things that you want.” Gustafson has been a Boy Scout since grade school. He is currently a board member of the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation as well as a number of others in the community.
Charlie Gibson also joined Boy Scout in grade school. He currently works with the school district to find solutions to the aging facilities. He has worked with the American National Bank & Trust, given many speeches at MSU, and teaches Sunday school.
Kent R. Hance the Keynote speaker for the event said, when he was asked to speak at the event, he could not decline because of the things that being a boy scout taught him.
“They taught me to be prepared if you're going to be a boy scout you should be prepared that carried over to college and my professional life.” The former Texas Senate added that the scouts taught him something else “they taught me respect, and in this day and time we need more people to respect individuals.”
The lunch was not only about honoring Americanism but raising money to continue the legacy of the Boys Scouts of America which is building strong independent leader.
