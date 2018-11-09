Police: Teen steals shoes at gunpoint, lands in jail

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Wichita Falls Police have made an arrest after a September incident in which a teenager arranged to purchase a pair of shoes, but robbed the seller instead.
Lane Lukash, 17, faces a single count of Aggravated Robbery. Since the crime was allegedly committed using a firearm, it carries a stiffer potential penalty of 5-99 years in state prison.
Police were notified on September 18 that, on the day prior, the victim had arranged to sell a pair of shoes to “a kid he knew from school," according to court documents made available this week.
The victim identified Lukash, and said a second person pulled out a gun during the robbery.
A witness told police that Lukash had planned the robbery ahead of time.
Lukash no longer appears on the Wichita County Jail inmate roster, as of Friday afternoon.
