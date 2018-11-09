WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma’s Most Wanted list. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.
You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:
Darren Germaine Hill
Black Male
DOB: 12-31-79 Blk/Bro
220 Lbs. / 6'0" Tall
Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 O/1g - U/4g
Twyla Juanette McGee
Black Female
DOB: 08-28-91 Blk/Bro
106 Lbs. / 5'0" Tall
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Theft of Property U/$2,500
Haven Joe Ochoa
White Male
DOB: 06-08-88 Bro/Bro
152 Lbs. / 5'07" Tall
Wanted For: Surety Off Bond / Violation of Bond - Protective Order Assault & Stalking
Cara Ann Pair
White Female
DOB: 08-14-89 Bro/Bro
150 Lbs. / 5'04" Tall
Wanted For: Credit Card / Debit Card Abuse
Christina Gomez Quinones
Hispanic Female
DOB: 04-11-87 Blk/Bro
217 Lbs. / 5'02" Tall
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Robbery
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.