Texoma's Most Wanted - November 9, 2018
By Samantha Forester | November 9, 2018 at 10:23 AM CST - Updated November 9 at 10:23 AM

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma’s Most Wanted list. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:

Darren Germaine Hill

Black Male

DOB: 12-31-79 Blk/Bro

220 Lbs. / 6'0" Tall

Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 O/1g - U/4g

Twyla Juanette McGee

Black Female

DOB: 08-28-91 Blk/Bro

106 Lbs. / 5'0" Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Theft of Property U/$2,500

Haven Joe Ochoa

White Male

DOB: 06-08-88 Bro/Bro

152 Lbs. / 5'07" Tall

Wanted For: Surety Off Bond / Violation of Bond - Protective Order Assault & Stalking

Cara Ann Pair

White Female

DOB: 08-14-89 Bro/Bro

150 Lbs. / 5'04" Tall

Wanted For: Credit Card / Debit Card Abuse

Christina Gomez Quinones

Hispanic Female

DOB: 04-11-87 Blk/Bro

217 Lbs. / 5'02" Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Robbery

