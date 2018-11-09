4th DWI lands Wichita Falls woman in prison

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Probation for a Wichita Falls woman has been revoked and she will spend some time in prison. Tawyna Knowles, 53, was arrested in February 2018, and charged with Driving While Intoxicated after officers were called to the 2800 block of Avenue K for an accident.
According to WFPD, Knowles was speeding eastbound on Avenue K when the vehicle hit a dip and went airborne before landing on the back end of a trailer. Knowles ran from the scene and was found in the 2100 block of Buchanan by officers.
Officers said Knowles told them she drank four to six bottles of wine coolers before leaving home. She was taken to United Regional for medical treatment following the accident and a blood warrant was also issued and a sample was taken.
At the time, Knowles had three prior convictions for DWI. Two convictions, in 2001 and 2007 were in Wise County and a third, in 2006, was in Knox County. She was serving five years probation at the time of this incident.
That sentence was revoked in the 30th District Court on Friday morning and she was sentenced to serve five years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
