We’ll Wake up to the Coldest Temps in 7 Months Saturday Morning

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Wind chills will be in the 30s during your Friday morning commute. We’re seeing clouds, but there is hope for afternoon sunshine. Despite the sun, it won’t warm up much this afternoon with highs only in the low 50s. Temperatures fall to the low 40s for football games this evening. Fortunately winds will have calmed down by then.
As we’ve been telling you most of the week, temperatures will fall to the upper 20s around sunrise Saturday morning signaling our first freeze of the season. Despite winds becoming southerly, Saturday will still be cool with highs around 50. Veterans day will be warmer with highs in the upper 50s.
The worst weather in the seven day forecast is Monday and its not even close. Cold air will blast in on the back of strong north winds. The day will begin with a chance of a rain/snow mix. Above freezing temperatures will prevent snow accumulation. Thanks to strong winds Monday, wind chills will be in the 30s, even in the afternoon.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.