WFISD Teachers Receive Donation from Sonic

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -Wichita Falls Independent School District teachers receive almost eight-thousand-dollars in donation from SONIC Drive-In Limeades for Learning campaign.
Each year, Sonic pairs up with Donors Choose to award creative and inspiring teachers with the funds needed for class projects. This year nine teachers from Lamar Elementary received donations.
Many of them were surprised to learn they were receiving funds. Art teacher and Donors Choice Ambassador Megan Halford said, “and we got some never before teachers funded, so we had teacher in tears and students crying and jumping it was awesome.” She feels extremely lucky to have four different projects funded.
At the start of the school year she said she bought 24 water color paint palettes she thought would last for a while but after three days she was out. She teaches more than 300 students. Her donations now have the paint cabinet fully stocked.
