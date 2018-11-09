WFPD sees spike in car burglaries

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is reminding you to lock-- take-- and hide --- following a recent spike in vehicle burglaries.
Police have received 30 reports of car break-in's in the last two weeks.
that's double the number of burglaries from the previous two weeks.
Sergeant Harold McClure says with this rash of break-ins, it’s not just about the lock, it’s about what’s inside.
“Lock your cars, take your keys, hide your belongings,” McClure told Newschannel 6.
Many of the items stolen during the recent break-in’s include backpacks and purses.
“We like that we’re finding cars locked, that’s a good thing, but now let’s make sure that we’re not leaving anything visible out," McClure adds. "Let’s put them under the seat, put them in the trunk, or, how about this, just take them with us.”
Despite several spikes in car burglaries this year, overall, police say those reports are down eight point five percent compared to last year.
