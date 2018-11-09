Wichita Falls residents support veterans during ‘Walk for Warriors’ event

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Nearly a hundred people braved the chilly whether to participate in Vernon College’s annual Walk for Warriors event. This year’s event focused on raising money for homeless veterans.
For Jacqueline Smith – who is a veteran herself and who attends Vernon college – the walk was a way to give to a cause that is close to her heart.
“It helps the veterans themselves and it keeps them involved in the community. It helps the community be aware and it's like full circle,” she said.
Each person that participated paid to take part.
Businesses in the community including Patterson Auto Group and Union Square Credit Union also pitched in.
Together with Vernon College they are all working to raise money for Base Camp Lindsey, which will be a tiny home village for homeless veterans.
The North Texas Veterans Relief Fund is overseeing that project and say they are grateful for events like Walk for Warriors that helps raise money to get homeless veterans back on their feet.
Chairman of the North Texas Veterans Relief Fund Rick Hoban said, “These are veterans who gave a lot and have very little. We want to be sure that we have a base camp for them. It's building a foundation of life one veteran at a time.”
Building a foundation of life is what those with the Base Camp Lindsey project and Vernon College say they are all about.
Vernon College President Dr. Dusty R. Johnston said it is why they continue to host events like the Walk for Warriors every year.
He said, “It’s just one way we can show the veterans we respect them, and that we support them, and that we’re glad to have them in our community.”
