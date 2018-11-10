McDonalds hosts Red Cross Blood Drive

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Dozens of people visited a Wichita Falls McDonalds today in order to donate blood.
R and S Foods, owners of the McDonalds franchise on Kemp Boulevard teamed up with the Red Cross to host a blood drive Saturday.
Some donors said it was their first time, others had several gallons under the needle.
And at least one donor said she gave the gift of life for very personal reasons.
“My mother in law was very anemic and needed blood in order to recover from just a simple episode of illness," Cynthia Medley told NewsChannel 6. "It’s a way for me to give back to allow them to have the help they need.”
Donors were given a coupon for a free meal at McDonals.
If you missed today's event you can Visit Red Cross Blood DOT org to schedule an appointment OR begin the process of hosting your own red cross blood drive.
The next planned Red Cross Blood Drive in Wichita Falls will take place on December 4 from noon to six oclock in the evening at the red cross center in the 1800 block of fifth street.
