Pet of the week: Marissa

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - This week’s pet of the week is Marissa, a 7 month old kitten.
Marissa has had all of her vetting done and is ready to go to her forever family.
She was found in a culvert, alone, along Kell Boulevard.
Marissa likes to be held and petted.
Kimber with Emily’s Legacy Rescue describers her as a sweet girl who might be a little skiddish at first, but soon warms up to people and just wants to be around her people.
She also loves playing with toys.
Click here to learn how you can take Marissa home.
