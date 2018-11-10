Police make arrest in armed robbery investigation

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Police have arrested a man they say robbed a convenience store Saturday morning in Wichita Falls.
Police were called to the Shop 'n Go station at the intersection of Old Jacksboro Highway and 32nd street at 7:30 a.m.
The suspect displayed a weapon during the course of the robbery, however, police have not said what type of weapon was used.
Officers located the suspect at a home in the 4200 block of Meadowbrook.
The suspect, 21 year old Ebubeckukwo Prince Ojia, was taken into custody and taken to the Wichita County jail where he was charged with aggravated robbery.
