Quilters stitch up gifts for our veterans

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Some Wichita Falls hobbyists stitched up some gifts for the men and women who served our country on Saturday.
“We’re giving them a small thank you for their service a really small thank you for service our country and keeping us free," Brenda Owens Red River Quilters' Guild chairman said.
The hobbyists gave 31 handmade quilts to veterans at the Royal Estates in Wichita Falls.
“I’m just so humbled by the fact that they presented this to me," Michael Merrill a U.S. Air Force veteran said. "I wasn’t expecting anything.”
Merrill sang gospel songs for the other veterans and the hobbyists. Merrill has continued to serve his community for the last 27 years by holding ministry services at several Texoma retirement homes.
“The city of Wichita Falls gave me a proclamation in 2015 for my volunteer service," Merrill said. "I just feel humbled and thankful to God.”
Merrill said he wants to see more of his neighbors give back to make others smile.
“This is a free country and if you’re here appreciate it," Merill said. "Serve it. Help people who are weaker than you. If you’re strong, help the weak. It’s very important in these trying times.”
The Red River Quilter’s Guild will be presenting eight more quilts to veterans Monday afternoon at Beyond Faith Hospice.
