Spice Girls add 5 shows as ticket demand skyrockets

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018 file photo, Spice Girls from left, Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner pose for a photo during a live appearance on a radio show at Global Radio in Leicester Square, London. It seems British fans can’t get enough of the soon-to-be reunited Spice Girls. The “girl power” band that peaked in the 1990s had added two more shows to their planned reunion tour after fans complained they couldn’t buy tickets. The added gigs will be in Manchester and London. (Matt Crossick/PA via AP, File) (Matt Crossick)