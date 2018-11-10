WF celebrates Veteran’s Day with parade

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Hundreds made their way to downtown Wichita Falls for the annual Veteran’s Day Parade.
Service members from all branches of the military marched down from Indiana to Scott Avenue.
Several of the cities first responders decked out their cars to stroll through the parade as well.
“It makes me think of the friends lost that sacrificed their lives for this country," Bud Burton a U.S. Marine Corps. veteran said. "It makes me proud.”
The entire event took a little more than a hour.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.