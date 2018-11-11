Fall today, Winter on Monday

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Temperatures on Sunday will start out in the upper 30s. Winds will be out of the SE about 10 mph. Highs will be in the lower 50s with partly cloudy skies. A cold front will move through overnight. Temperatures will be very cold on Monday. Rain will move in along the front. As temperatures drop snow will be possible late in the morning and early afternoon. Don’t expect more than 1/2 and inch. areas closer to the panhandle may see 1-2 inches. Temperatures will be below freezing from Monday around 6 p.m. until Tuesday around noon. This will be a hard freeze dropping to a low of 25 degrees.