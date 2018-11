WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Despite beating West Texas A&M, 24-23/OT, Midwestern State will not make the NCAA D-II playoffs for the first time since 2014. Azusa Pacific(8-3) jumps from 9th to 7th after beating previous No. 8 Central Washington 42-35. MSU Texas ends season with two 1-point losses to playoff teams.