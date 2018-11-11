WFPD: Attempted stabbing never took place

By Nicholas Davis | November 11, 2018 at 1:16 PM CST - Updated November 11 at 1:16 PM

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Police Department said, Sunday, that a stabbing incident reported Saturday night never happened.

WFPD Public Information Officer Harrold McClure says, in a press release, that officers responded to the 4700 block of Bonny Drive on reports of a stabbing.

Detectives responded and began to investigate the reported crime.

“It has been determined through their investigation that [the crime] never took place,” McClure said.

The WFPD is not currently looking for a suspect and have no reason to believe that the community is in any type of danger.

WFPD told NewsChannel 6, Saturday night, that the victim was reportedly approached by a suspect with a knife.

The victim – who has a concealed carry license – told police he moved away and pulled out a gun and fired at the suspect.

