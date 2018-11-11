WFPD search for man involved in alleged stabbing

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly stabbed someone around 7:50 pm on the 4700 Block of Bonny Drive.
Authorities say the victim was taking out his trash when the suspect approached him with a knife.
The victim – who has a concealed carry license – moved away and pulled out a gun and fired at the suspect.
It is not known if the suspect was hit.
The victim was not seriously injured and was not taken to the hospital.
If you have any information that could help officers find the suspect call police or the Crime Stoppers hotline at 322-9888.
