BBB: How to shop smart and safe this holiday season

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Cosme Ojeda with the Better Business Bureau joined Jake Garcia on News Channel 6 at Noon on Monday to talk about how consumers can shop for holiday gifts without being taken advantage of by scammers or the fine print.
Below is a look at tips from the BBB about how to make sure your holiday shopping experience does not end with regret.
Black Friday is often regarded as the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season. Typically, shoppers make their way to brick-and-mortar locations on the Friday following Thanksgiving to take advantage of holiday sales.
While this practice still remains, there is a shift in the way shoppers are researching and buying, as well as in the way stores are advertising. In 2017, visiting stores dropped by four percent, however online sales rose to 18 percent, with 40 percent of these purchases being made on a mobile phone.
We have a few tips to make your Black Friday shopping experience enjoyable.
* Gift Receipts. Always ask for a gift receipt. This way, the recipient can return or exchange a gift if it’s not just right.
* Warranty Information. Inquire about the store’s return policy and warranty information before purchasing. Also, be sure to pass along any information about returns, exchanges, repairs, and warranties to the person who will be receiving the item as a gift.
* Research. If you’re making a big purchase, research before you buy. Read product reviews, check BBB.org’s Business Profiles, look at the sales flyers and ads, compare prices, and look for early promotions and “flash sales.” For tips on searching online, check out BBB Digital IQ online at bbb.org/digitaliq. Digital IQ is designed to help consumers search effectively, find the information they want, and navigate the digital by-ways.
For more Holiday Shopping tips and trends visit BBB.org holiday helper.
