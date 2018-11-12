Chance of Snow This Morning, Very Cold Today & Tonight

Good chances of snow are gone by 10am leaving us with a brutally cold wind. Winds will be north at 20 plus miles per hour through the day keeping wind chills in the 20s. Actual air temperatures will be in the 20s overnight and we’ll wake up to wind chills in the teens Tuesday morning. Fortunately Tuesday will be sunny but it will not be warm with highs in the low 40s. Hopefully warmer temps will be here for the second half of the week.