Christ Academy Celebrates Veterans with Special Assembly

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -The Christ Academy students honored Military Veterans with a special assembly.
At the assembly students played patriotic music, gave dramatic Missing Man performance and each vet that attended received a green army figurine. The figurine was given to each person in attendance as a reminder to honor and pray for those that have served and are currently serving.
Music is teacher Mrs. Fitchie said this event means so much to her and her family because her husband is a retired Air Force Master Sargent who was deployed and wounded.
Guest speaker Major Steven Baker from the Sheppard Airforce Base told the said,” Legitimately from the bottom of my heart this is really been the most moving thing I have ever been a part of.”
Christ Academy students had been preparing all week for this event and some said it meant just as much to the students as it did for the Veterans.
