KFC adds chicken and waffles to the menu

(CNN) - You may have tried an upscale brunch favorite, chicken and waffles.
It's a popular salty-sweet mix of fried chicken paired with maple-syrup covered waffles.
Now, it's no longer just a fancy menu item.
Kentucky fried chicken is introducing its own version of chicken and waffles.
It includes extra-crispy chicken atop a Belgian-style sugar-coated waffle.
The company says it's at a price just about anyone can afford.
But it's only available for a limited time, from now until the end of the year.
