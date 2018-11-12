WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Police Department and Crime Stoppers have released a new Manhunt Monday suspect.
Dennis Reis is wanted for Theft Under $2,500 with Two or More Prior Convictions. The 28-year-old is five feet seven inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds.
If you know where he is you are being asked to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. You never have to give your name and if your tip helps lead to his arrest it could earn you up to $500.
