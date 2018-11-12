MSU Texas falls in PK’s, despite out-shooting Colorado Mesa 17-3

Sixth-ranked Midwestern State dominated nearly every aspect of its NCAA Second Round matchup with 25th-ranked Colorado Mesa.



Offensively the Mustangs fired 17 shots with four on goal. Defensively MSU Texas held the Mavericks to only three shots in the contest. The Maroon and Gold even owned a 7-0 edge in corner kicks.



Unfortunately, the only statistic that mattered was the final score as MSU Texas was unable to find the back of the net in a double overtime scoreless draw with the Mavericks.



CMU advanced to the NCAA South Central Region finals on penalty kicks, 5-4, while eliminating the Mustangs for the second time in the last five postseason meetings.



Midwestern State concludes the first season of the Michael Meachum era with a 16-1-3 overall record that included a Heartland Conference championship and a continuation of the fourth-longest unbeaten streak in NCAA DII history.