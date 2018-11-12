News Channel 6 to host second annual turkey drive this Friday

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - We’re counting on our viewers to help us feed families this holiday season. On Friday, November 16, we will be outside the Walmart on Lawrence Road collecting frozen turkeys for Faith Mission and the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.
Last year, several people came through and donated many frozen turkeys during our drive and we need you to help us again. Our goal this year is to bring in 200 frozen turkeys.
We will be filling up our truck beginning at 6 a.m. on Friday. You can drop by with a turkey or run in the store and grab one. We will also be collecting non-perishable food and monetary donations.
Everything you donate will be given to local families served by the food bank and Faith Mission. We hope you will give what you can and share your blessings with our neighbors in need this holiday season.
We will be collecting turkeys from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in front of the Walmart on Lawrence Road in Wichita Falls.
