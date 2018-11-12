Nocona General Hospital expansion project nears completion

NOCONA, TX (RNN Texoma) - Patients at Nocona General Hospital are being taken care of in new rooms that were created during phase one of an expansion project, according to Bowie News.
Phase two is on schedule to be complete by the beginning of 2019. The $3.5 million expansion project began in September.
At the end of October, the hospital began moving patients into the new rooms. Phase one focused on the east patient wing where semi-private rooms were made into private rooms with larger bathrooms and sitting areas.
Phase one created 11 private rooms and phase two will bring that number up to 18 private rooms and four beds in a special care unit.
