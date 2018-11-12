Outdoor work continues despite dropping temperatures

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - For Juan Icidro and his crew Monday morning was just like any other day. Icidro and his crew are coming from Fort Worth to work on a house and he said they are doing everything they can to stay warm.
Most of the time they drink hot coffee and try to cover the windows and the garage. Even though many of us wear layers of clothes to stay warm that’s not the case for them or the group who was working on the new apartments on Fairway Blvd.
"Working hard keeps you warm but if you have too much clothes on you can't do your work," said Donald Fulton, the superintendent for Zimmerman.
Fulton was outside Monday morning working on the new apartments and agrees with Icidro. Working outside in the cold is much worse than working in the heat.
"You just get cold, I mean your hands get cold and you can't wear gloves all the time with all this work so your hands probably get colder than any part," said Fulton.
On the bright side, Icidro said you don’t see the need to drink as much water and don’t get as tired like you do when working outside in the summer.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows working in cold environments could lead to cold stress. Therefore, the CDC recommends covering your head to help keep your body warm.
The CDC also recommends taking breaks in a warm area and always carry extra cold weather gear with you.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.