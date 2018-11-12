Price is Right Live stage show will be in Wichita Falls this week

The Price is Right Preview
By Samantha Forester | November 12, 2018 at 10:25 AM CST - Updated November 12 at 10:25 AM

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Price is Right Live is coming to Wichita Falls. The hit interactive stage show gives eligible individuals the chance to hear their names called to “Come on Down” to play and possibly win prizes.

Prizes can include appliances, vacations, and possibly a new car. You can play the classic games just like on television's longest running and most popular game show. The show is taking place on Friday, November 16, at Memorial Auditorium in Wichita Falls.

The show will be from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and tickets range from $29 to $49. For more information, click here.

