Services for Bowie teen killed in crash to be held this week
Madison Waldrip, 17, was killed following a crash north of Bowie on Friday afternoon.
By Samantha Forester | November 12, 2018 at 11:47 AM CST - Updated November 12 at 11:51 AM

BOWIE, TX (RNN Texoma) - Services for a Bowie teenager that died following a crash just north of the city on Friday will be held this week. Madison Waldrip, 17, was killed after her vehicle was hit by a semi-trailer on U.S. 81 close to Indian Hills Road.

Bowie ISD released the following statement on its Facebook page after learning about her death.

The Bowie I.S.D. family is deeply saddened and mourns the loss of one of our students. Madison Waldrip, a senior at...

Posted by Bowie Independent School District on Friday, November 9, 2018

Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. Services will be held on Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Bowie High School. Burial services are set to take place at Elmwood Cemetery.

