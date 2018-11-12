Two arrested after allegedly forcing their way into home and assaulting residents

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Two Wichita Falls residents are in jail after police said they broke windows at a home and threw a stick at a woman inside.
Police arrested Emanuel Ayala, 20, and Kiersten Kramer, 23. On Sunday morning shortly after 9 a.m., police were called to a home in the 1000 block of 16th Street for a disturbance.
Police said the residents told them two people had come to their house and assaulted them. They told officers the two people, later identified as Ayala and Kramer, started kicking on the door, and cursing and yelling at the victims, telling them to come outside so they could fight.
One of the residents told police they opened the door so it would not get broken and Ayala and Kramer tried to force their way inside. Officers said when the resident would not let them in they grabbed a chair and threw it through a window. They also grabbed a log and threw it through another window.
Police said the two eventually forced their way inside, still yelling and threatening the residents. Police said Ayala picked up a wooden stick and threw it at a woman inside the residence, hitting her in the forehead.
Officers said Ayala and Kramer then ran away. They were found in the 1000 block of 13th Street. Ayala told officers they had gone to the house and “things had gotten out of hand.”
They were arrested and booked into the Wichita County Jail. Ayala and Kramer were both charged with Burglary of a Habitation with an Intent to Commit an Assault. Their bond has been set at $100,000 each.
