U.S. Air Force veteran reflects on her military journey

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A Wichita Falls U.S. Air Force veteran told NewsChannel Six she loved her time during the military as she reflected on her military journey on Veteran’s Day.
On January 13, 1942, in Plainfield, Indiana, Karen Griffin was born. Griffin,76, is a mother of two. She said her military began when she was 20 years old as she drove home from work.
“I saw the sign that said ‘Join the Air Force,’" Griffin said. "I thought ‘well, maybe that’s what I ought to do’ so I went to see the recruiter and that’s the end of that story.”
She was stationed at ENT Air Force Base, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She was in a fleet of more than 30 other women. She was in account and finance office.That is where she met Ray Griffin, a Master Sergeant, and her future husband.
“We knew immediately we liked each other," Griffin said. "So I would say, almost immediately we started dating.”
Karen said her military career did not last as long as she had hoped.
“Back then, if you got pregnant you could not stay in," Griffin said. "So that’s when I retired.”
During the Vietnam war, Ray was shipped out to fight for our country. She said it was a scary moment for herself and her children who waited for his return in Florida with her parents.
“Well, I was not happy but what can you do," she said. "It’s the Air Force.”
Shortly after Ray’s tour in Vietnam was done, the family moved to Wichita Falls. Ray continued his military career at Sheppard Air Force Base and she worked as an accountant. Her husband passed 10 years after his retirement.
She said the USAF brought her and her husband together, kept them apart at times and gave her the tools she needed to care for her family.
“I loved it," Griffin said. “I really did.”
