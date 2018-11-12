Volunteers needed for Holiday Spirit Meal preparation day in Vernon

VERNON, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Holiday Spirit Meal is an annual tradition in Vernon on Thanksgiving and Christmas. Pat and Glenna Bryant hosted a Thanksgiving and Christmas meal for the community more than three decades ago following a good year in business.
“We just did it on our own that first year, never dreaming it would continue this many years,” Glenna said in 2016 when the couple handed the reins over to another local couple, Sharon and Billy Goins. Pat passed away in late December of that year.
It is a way people can enjoy a holiday meal free of charge with their neighbors or in the comfort of their own home. But the meal does not prepare itself. The Goins are asking for volunteers to help with preparations on Wednesday, November 21.
You can stop by the Wilbarger County Auditorium at 2100 Yamparika Street in Vernon from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. to help with preparation work that needs to be done before the big day. Volunteers can help prepare some of the side dishes, cut the ham and turkey, prepare plates for delivery and more.
If you have questions, you can call Sharon or Billy Goins at (940) 552-9436. The Thanksgiving Holiday Spirit Meal will be held on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 22, at the Wilbarger County Auditorium from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
