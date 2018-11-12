WFISD middle school hosts Veterans Day ceremony

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Wichita Falls ISD students honored veterans on Monday for the district’s annual Veterans Day ceremony.
The festivities took place at the McNiel Middle School gym. The Sheppard Elementary choir gave a special performance and students with the JROTC program from all three WFISD high schools participated in the ceremony.
U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Michelle Jackson was the guest speaker. CMSgt Jackson said it was an honor to be able to recognize veterans and look to the future.
“Well, I’ve worn this uniform now for half my life. It is a great honor to be able to pay tribute to those who came before me and to really just honor their sacrifice as I continue to press forward to help the men and women of Sheppard Air Force Base to start their legacy,” CMSgt Jackson.
Veterans attended the ceremony in full uniform and had reserved seating at the annual event.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.