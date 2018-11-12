WFPD: Man arrested after damaging cars in hospital parking lot

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Police Department said officers arrested a man Saturday morning for allegedly punching and kicking vehicles in a hospital parking lot.
Police took John Lowrance, 35, in custody shortly after 4 a.m. in the United Regional parking lot. Officers responded to an intoxicated person call at the hospital. When they arrived they said security had Lowrance detained.
Police said Lowrance was taken by ambulance from a bar to the hospital because he was drunk. Hospital security told police he left the Emergency Room despite his need for medical care.
Police said he then went outside and started punching and kicking vehicles and ripping mirrors off of vehicles in the parking lot. Officers said ten cars in the parking lot received damage.
Lowrance was arrested and taken to jail and charged with Public Intoxication and Criminal Mischief over $2,500. As of Monday morning, Lowrance was no longer in the Wichita County Jail.
