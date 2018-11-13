Arconic Foundation donates $20,000 to River Bend Nature Center

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Officials with River Bend Nature Center in Wichita Falls were presented with a nice financial gift on Tuesday morning.
Howard McDaris from Alcoa presented a $20,000 check from the Arconic Foundation for STEM education. The money will be used for the many educational programs the RBNC offers to the young learners in our area.
The River Bend Nature Center is located 2200 3rd Street in Wichita Falls just before you would enter Lucy Park.
