Celebrate World Diabetes Day by participating in walk

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A walk will celebrate World Diabetes Day on Wednesday. The day was created to promote awareness, testing, and prevention of diabetes.
Diabetes affects more than 30 million people in the United States alone. The walk is being put on by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District.
There will be a 1K, 5K, and one mile walk beginning at the health district starting Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m. The event is free to attend and no registration is required beforehand.
