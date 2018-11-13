Cold Tuesday Despite Abundant Sunshine

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - You know it’s cold in Texas when snow is in San Antonio’s morning forecast. Temperatures have fallen to the low and mid 20s in Texoma this morning. To make things worse, we still have gusty north winds delivering wind chills in the teens through 9am. Despite abundant sunshine, this afternoon will be cold with highs only in the low 40s. Its possible that Wednesday morning could be a degree or two colder with morning lows around 21. Like today, tomorrow will be sunny but unusually cool with highs in the 40s.