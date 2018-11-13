Man arrested after 3-year-old shows up to ER with fractured rib, black eye

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A Wichita Falls man has been charged with Injury to a Child after a 3-year-old was brought to the United Regional emergency room with a fractured rib and black eye.
On July 5, 2018, WFPD detectives were called after the child was brought to the hospital. The child’s mother said she had no idea how the child received the injuries but said she suspects Jayson Dodge, 22, was the person responsible.
The woman said Dodge has a “hard grip” and he “can’t control his strength,” according to WFPD. The woman said Dodge took care of the children while she was at work and Dodge would tell her he could not handle the baby’s crying and gets frustrated having to watch both children.
The woman said she had told Dodge to stop being so rough with the child in the past. Detectives spoke with Dodge and say he admitted he gets frustrated with the children when he cannot get them to stop crying and admitted to being told to not be so rough with them by the children’s mother.
According to court documents, Dodge said he did not know how the black eye happened and was shocked to learn about the broken rib but admitted that he “probably” caused it. Dodge said he probably did it by picking the child up aggressively and not knowing his own strength, according to WFPD.
Dodge said he believed the child was injured two weeks prior to the hospital visit when he could not get the child to stop crying. Child Protective Services sent the victim’s medical records and x-rays to the Southwestern Medical Center for Forensic Assessment. On October 22, 2018, WFPD detectives received the results of the forensic assessment.
The results stated the child had a healing left 7th rib fracture when brought to the ER in July. The doctor stated the fracture occurred at least two weeks prior to the ER visit, according to court documents.
The doctor said the type of injury is caused by squeezing or compressing of the chest and it is “highly specific for inflicted injury and child physical abuse.” A warrant was issued for Dodge’s arrest on Thursday, November 8, 2018.
He was arrested and booked into the Wichita Co. Jail the following day for Injury to a Child. At the time this article was published, it appears Dodge has bonded out of jail.
