Downtown Development unveils third bicycle rack in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -Tuesday, Downtown Development held an unveiling for the third bicycle rack. It is located on the corner of 8th and Indiana, in downtown Wichita Falls.
The rack is a tribute to Sheppard Air Force Base and was donated by Mayor Stephen Santellana. Downtown Development Director Jana Schmader said they wanted to honor service members because they are an anchor in the community.
Schmader says they are so grateful for the volunteer work the service members do. Several leaders of the community joined in on the festivities including high-ranking members from SAFB.
The bicycle rack project came from researching other cities in hopes to find ways to make downtown more cycling accessible and the partnership with Hotter’N Hell Hundred.
This is the third of six bike racks that will be located in the downtown area. The remaining rakes pay tribute to the Hotter’N Hell Hundred, the Farmers Market, and Vernon college.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.