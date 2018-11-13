Olney police chief gets sworn in

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Newly sworn in Olney Police Chief, Conny Clay, is relieved to have completed a 120-hour course to become a law enforcement officer in Texas after previously holding the same title in Choctaw, Oklahoma.
Now he hopes to improve the city’s police department after the former interim police chief was fired earlier in 2018.
In regards to receiving the certificate, Chief Clay stated, “I think that now that I have this hurdle jumped it’s time to set the next hurdle with the community – get more involved.”
Perhaps his biggest supporter is his wife, Christine, who says the transition of starting a new job in a new state has been challenging, but she is confident he is ready for the task at hand.
She said, “Being a policeman’s spouse is very difficult at times because you spend a lot of time alone, but I also know the purpose. He’s very dedicated. He’s one of the most honorable men that I’ve ever met other than my father.”
The Olney Police Department has had a tumultuous year after former Interim Police Chief Robert Cross was fired and now faces multiple criminal charges including Official Oppression and Sexual Assault.
Interim City Administrator Doug Hughes is confident that Clay is the man who will help the police department renew trust with residents.
“I think if everyone has an open mind, it’s a new beginning; and like I said I think Conny is going to help overcome some of those old issues,” Hughes said.
Chief Clay hopes to overcome those issues by taking time to talk one-on-one with citizens.
He said, “Give us a chance. Come meet us. Come say hello. Like I said, we’re going to make ourselves more available to them. We need to get to know each other, build a relationship, and a trust.”
He plans to host events like ‘Coffee with Cops’ so that people can get to know him and the rest of Olney’s officers.
Chief Clay also added that the the department needs more officers. He is looking to hire three more full-time officers and two reserve officers
