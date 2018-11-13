Telecom Italia ousts CEO in long-running boardroom battle

FILE - In this file photo taken May 4, 2018, Amos Genish smiles prior to the start of the shareholders meeting, in Rozzano, near Milan, Italy. A long-running board-room battle in Italy’s legacy telecoms provider, Telecom Italia, has culminated with the ouster of CEO Amos Genish, effective immediately. Telecom said in a statement Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 that the board will meet next Sunday to name a new CEO. It gave no further explanation for the move. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, File ) (Antonio Calanni)