WFPD: Man fires shot in the air when kids don’t turn down loud music

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Police Department reports a man was arrested Morning morning after illegally firing a gunshot within city limits.
Police said Rocelious Johnson, 52, fired a shot in the air after he yelled at a group of kids waiting at a bus stop. Shortly after 6:30 a.m. Monday, police responded to a shots fired call near Parkdale Drive and Roanoke Drive.
Police said witnesses told them a group of kids had been waiting at a bus stop when Johnson came out of his house and began yelling at them. Johnson allegedly told them to turn down their loud music and leave.
When the kids refused to turn down the music, police said Johnson took a shotgun and fired a shot into the air. The shot scared the kids, and police said they all ran onto the school bus that had just arrived.
When officers spoke with Johnson, they said he told them he was afraid the kids were going to break into his house. Because Johnson “recklessly” fired a gun in city limits, he was arrested and charged with Discharge of a Firearm in a Municipality, according to WFPD.
