Woman arrested after allegedly trying to enter ex-boyfriend’s home

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A Wichita Falls woman was arrested Tuesday evening after police said she tried to enter her ex-boyfriend’s home uninvited.
Police said they found Meredith Allen, 28, outside a home in the 3400 block of Grant holding her arm and claiming her boyfriend assaulted her.
Officers said they spoke with her ex-boyfriend who was inside the house. They said he told them he and Allen had broken up a few days before.
He told officers he was sitting on his couch with his girlfriend when he heard a knock. When he opened the door, he saw Allen, his ex-girlfriend. He told police she began yelling at him, and asking if he had another girl inside with him.
He told police he told Allen to leave but she continued yelling and cursing at him, saying she would “whoop” his new girlfriend. Eventually, police said Allen put a foot inside the house and her ex-boyfriend, not wanting her inside his house, tried to push her out. Allen walked away holding her arm.
Allen’s ex-boyfriend told police he did not invite her inside and she had never lived in the house. Allen was arrested and charged with Burglary of a Habitation. As of Tuesday morning, Allen was still in the Wichita County Jail.
