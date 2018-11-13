Woman arrested for bringing contraband into Lawton Correctional Facility

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - A woman has been arrested for bringing contraband into the Lawton Correctional Facility.
Police say Kayla Balesmann was arrested after an inmate she was visiting was caught on camera hiding contraband.
When police talked to Balesmann, they said it was given to her and she was told to bring it to the inmate during a visitation. According to police, she had a child with her whom she hid the contraband on.
She said she believed what was inside was tobacco.
Balesmann was arrested and booked in the Lawton City Jail for bringing contraband into a jail and child neglect.
