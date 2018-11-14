Burkburnett roads near school parking lot will be closed next week

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The City of Burkburnett is closing two roads near some Burkburnett ISD campuses during the week of Thanksgiving.
City crews along with contractors will be working on County Road in front of the Boys and Girls Club, near the Post Office entrance and D.W. Taylor Pathway near the Overton Ray Elementary parking lot.
The work will begin on Monday, November 19, and will continue through Wednesday, November 21. This will not impact school drop off or pickup operations because Burkburnett ISD students and teachers are on Thanksgiving break for the entire week.
The work being done includes road improvements and integrations of a new school zone speed bump system.
