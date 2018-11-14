Come audition for The Amazing Race this Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Do you and a partner think you have what it takes to compete in the Amazing Race? We're hosting a casting call on Saturday, November 17, at Midwestern State University.
The casting call will be held in the Clark Student Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Competition hopefuls will need to fill out some forms and then we will film your audition tape.
These tapes will be sent to the producers of the CBS reality competition show. We hope to see you there.
