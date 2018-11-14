Former Waurika school board member sentenced for cocaine distribution

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A former member of the Waurika Public Schools board has been sentenced for his part in a cocaine distribution operation.
Patrick James Dudley, 46, was sentenced on Tuesday, in the U.S. District Court Northern District of Texas to six months in prison and three years of probation. The sentence was handed down for one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine.
According to court documents, Dudley entered a guilty plea for the charge on July 17, 2018.
Dudley was arrested on June 7, 2018, after an undercover officer made arrangements with Dudley to purchase four ounces of cocaine for $3,200, according to court documents. Dudley was arrested after the exchange was made in a parking lot in the 3900 block of Kell Blvd. in Wichita Falls.
Back in July, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department told us they had been investigating Dudley for nine months and had recently executed a search warrant, along with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, on the funeral home in Waurika owned by Dudley.
Dudley has been ordered to report to a federal prison in El Reno, Oklahoma by December 18, 2018, by 2 p.m. After he is released following his six month sentence his three year supervised released period will begin.
Dudley was not ordered to pay any fines or restitution.
