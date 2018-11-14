Houston-based Ron’s Home Style Foods recalls nearly 3.5 tons of chicken salad products

HOUSTON, TX (RNN Texoma) - Ron’s Home Style Foods is recalling 6,912 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken salad products that may have been contaminated with listeria. The Houston-based company says the products were produced and packaged on October 22, 2018.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service released a list of the products that are part of this recall.
- 5-lb. bulk packages of “Ron’s Home Style Foods CRANBERRY PECAN WHITE MEAT CHICKEN SALAD” with a “Use by” date of 11/25/2018.
- 5-lb. bulk packages of “Ron’s Home Style Foods CHICKEN SALAD SUPREME” with a “Use by” date of 11/25/2018.
- 32-lb. bulk packages of “Ron’s Home Style Foods THE SANDWICH FACTORY CHICKEN SALAD” with a “Use by” date of 11/16/2018.
- 32-lb. bulk packages of “Ron’s Home Style Foods HONEY PECAN WHITE MEAT CHICKEN SALAD” with a “Use by” date of 11/21/2018.
- 12-oz. plastic container of “Texas Kitchen Salads Cranberry Pecan White Chicken Salad” with a “Use by” date of 11/25/2018.
- 12-oz. plastic container of “Texas Kitchen Salads Chicken Salad Supreme” with a “Use by” date of 11/25/2018.
The products have the establishment number “P-32049” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These products were shipped to institutional and retail locations in Texas. The problem was discovered on Tuesday during a routine record review by FSIS inspection program personnel.
At the time this article was published, there have been no confirmed reports of any adverse reactions after eating these products. If you are concerned about an injury or illness you should contact a healthcare provider.
Eating food that is contaminated with listeria could cause a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, people with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns.
Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. If you have these products in your home they should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
