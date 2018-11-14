No runoff for Wichita Falls District 5 City Council race

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Steve Jackson has officially won the Wichita Falls City Council seat for District 5.
City Clerk Marie Balthrop said after the mail-in ballots were counted Jackson did not have more than 50.01 percent of the votes, so there would need to be a runoff election. However, Balthrop said Wednesday Chris Reitsma sent in a letter withdrawing from the runoff election.
“I appreciate the people in my district that had enough faith in me to take the time to vote,” Jackson told NewsChannel 6. “I eagerly await being the voice of their concerns. I plan on being transparent on the issues so they are aware of issues pertaining to my district.”
Texas election code states if two candidates are in a runoff and one withdraws the other is automatically elected, even if they did not receive 50.01 percent of the votes.
Jackson will be sworn in on November 20 at the city council meeting after the votes are canvassed.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.